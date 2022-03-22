Left Menu

BSF jawan commits suicide in Gujarat

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 22-03-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 10:42 IST
BSF jawan commits suicide in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Border Security Force jawan posted near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver, a BSF official said Tuesday.

Bhomaram Rugaram (44) shot himself on Monday at Limbdi checkpost, he said, adding that the body was later sent to Mavsari in the district for postmortem. The deceased hailed from Nagaur in Rajasthan. The reason behind the extreme step is not yet clear, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

