Left Menu

Zelenskyy to address Japanese parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually deliver his address to the Japanese parliament on Wednesday to rally international support for his countrys fight against Russian invasion.Japan, unlike in the past, has been acting tough against Russia, in line with other Group of Seven countries, though Tokyos steps have triggered Moscows retaliation.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 11:27 IST
Zelenskyy to address Japanese parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually deliver his address to the Japanese parliament on Wednesday to rally international support for his country's fight against Russian invasion.

Japan, unlike in the past, has been acting tough against Russia, in line with other Group of Seven countries, though Tokyo's steps have triggered Moscow's retaliation. A compromise could set a bad precedence in East Asia, where China is increasingly making assertive military actions.

Zelenskyy's speech, expected to be about 10 minutes, will be shown in a meeting room at the lower house - the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida belongs to. Zelenskyy has made virtual addresses to the US Congress, as well as parliaments in Europe, Canada, and Israel.

Foreign dignitaries, including former US President George W Bush and former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have delivered their addresses in person during visits to Japan as state guests, but an online speech by a foreign leader is unprecedented.

On Monday, Russia announced a decision to discontinue peace treaty talks with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands and withdraw from joint economic projects there, citing Tokyo's sanctions against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022