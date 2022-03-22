Left Menu

Seven charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:44 IST
Seven charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village
The charred bodies of seven persons were on Tuesday recovered from a few burnt houses at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place following the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader on Monday.

The officer said that seven bodies have so far been recovered from the houses in Bogtui village situated on the outskirts of Rampurhat town.

A fire brigade official, however, claimed that 10 charred bodies were recovered.

The body of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, was found in the area on Monday, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

