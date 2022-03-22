Left Menu

Woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar hospital, ward boy arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old mentally unsound woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a ward boy during treatment in Muzaffarnagar Medical College Hospital at Begarajpur in the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Sushil Kumar, SHO of Mansurpur police station, ward boy Rashid has been arrested.

A case was registered against him under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's husband, the SHO said.

The woman was sexually harassed by the accused on Monday when she was undergoing treatment, the complaint said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

