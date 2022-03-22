China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- China
The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- Chinese
- The United States
Advertisement