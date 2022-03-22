Left Menu

China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:11 IST
  • China

The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

