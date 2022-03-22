Left Menu

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:07 IST
Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty of fraud
Alexei Navalny Image Credit: Wikimedia
A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

