Russia says it has fully paid coupon on 2029 Eurobond

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:13 IST
The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2029, marking the second successful coupon payout in the past week.

The ministry said the Russian national settlement depository received $65.63 million for the coupon payout.

Russia's coupon payment on the sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, a source told Reuters.

