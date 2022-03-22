Russia says it has fully paid coupon on 2029 Eurobond

The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2029, marking the second successful coupon payout in the past week.

The ministry said the Russian national settlement depository received $65.63 million for the coupon payout.

Russia's coupon payment on the sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, a source told Reuters.

