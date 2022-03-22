Left Menu

Greece does not expect Ukraine crisis to derail economy 'at the moment'

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:24 IST
Christos Staikouras Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Greece

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday he did not "at the moment" expect the Ukraine crisis to derail Greek economic growth.

The Greek economy is forecast to grow by around 4.5% to 5% this year.

Staikouras was speaking at a banking conference in Athens.

