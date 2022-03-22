Greece does not expect Ukraine crisis to derail economy 'at the moment'
22-03-2022
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday he did not "at the moment" expect the Ukraine crisis to derail Greek economic growth.
The Greek economy is forecast to grow by around 4.5% to 5% this year.
Staikouras was speaking at a banking conference in Athens.
