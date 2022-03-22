Woman advocate stabbed to death

A woman advocate was stabbed to death by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Assam's Barpeta district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Rinima Begum, had accompanied her elder sister who was unwell to a doctors chamber at Biloritarihat area in Barpeta town on Monday night when three persons in a motorcycle attacked her with sharp weapons and she was fatally stabbed.

She was rushed to the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where she was declared 'brought dead', a police officer said.

The assailants escaped after killing the woman.

The killing is suspected to be related to a land dispute and the woman advocate was attacked once earlier too, the officer added.

