Woman advocate stabbed to death

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:41 IST
Woman advocate stabbed to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman advocate was stabbed to death by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Assam's Barpeta district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Rinima Begum, had accompanied her elder sister who was unwell to a doctors chamber at Biloritarihat area in Barpeta town on Monday night when three persons in a motorcycle attacked her with sharp weapons and she was fatally stabbed.

She was rushed to the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where she was declared 'brought dead', a police officer said.

The assailants escaped after killing the woman.

The killing is suspected to be related to a land dispute and the woman advocate was attacked once earlier too, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

