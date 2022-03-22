Left Menu

165 kg ganja seized in Odisha, two arrested

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police seized 165 kg of ganja worth above Rs 6 lakh and arrested two persons including an employee of a nationalised bank for allegedly smuggling narcotic substances in Angul district.

The police also seized one single barrel gun from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sushanta Kumar Sahoo, who works as clerk-cum-cashier at a bank in Kishore Nagar branch in Angul district, and Jugal Sahoo of the same area.

They were apprehended during a raid near Banka Palasa village under Kishore Nagar police limits in the district on March 21.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, an official release said.

Since 2020, STF in special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 50 kg of brown sugar, 91 quintals of ganja and arrested 130 drug dealers/peddlers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

