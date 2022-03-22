SC to hear next week PILs alleging duty evasion by exporting iron ore in pellet form

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week the two PILs which alleged duty evasion on export of iron ore in pellet form by some firms to countries like China.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari took note of the submission of lawyer M L Sharma, who has filed one of the PILs in his personal capacity on the issue, that the plea needed urgent listing as it pertained to continuous duty evasion by some exporting firms.

"The smuggling is going on continuously. Every day iron is being exported and it is to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore," Sharma said. "Yes, yes, we will list it next week," the CJI said. Earlier, the lawyer had mentioned the plea for urgent listing on February 18 and was assured hearing on March 9.

Besides Sharma, NGO 'Common Cause' has also filed a separate PIL on the issue after him. The top court, on January 15, 2021, had issued notice to the Centre and others on Sharma's plea seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR and probe the alleged duty evasion by some firms in exporting iron ore in pellet form to China since 2015.

Later, on September 24 last year, it sought responses from the Centre and others while issuing notice on a similar PIL filed by 'Common Cause'.

The NGO also sought a direction to either ban the export or levy a 30 per cent duty on exports of iron ore in all forms including pellets.

The Centre, in its response affidavit, sought dismissal of the PILs contending that imposing or removing the export duty on any class of commodities is a policy decision of the government.

"Iron ore pellets have been subject to export duty from time to time, Imposing export duty or removing it on any class of commodities is a policy decision. The periods in which export duty was applicable to the export of iron ore pellets bearing... The imposition of export duty on any commodity or class of commodities is a public decision and such decisions have been taken by the government of India from time to time," the Centre said.

The Commerce ministry said the decision to exempt a particular type of iron pellet is product specific and not company specific as projected in the petition.

"The present petition is a case of gross abuse of process of law and the petitioner has been known in the past to have filed similar kinds of petitions which are publicity driven and completely motivated in nature... the answering respondent (Centre) beseeches this court to handle these kinds of publicity savvy petitions with an iron hand. The allegations of evasion of monumental magnitude are completely unfounded in the present petition," the affidavit said.

