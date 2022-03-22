Lovelorn couple commits suicide in UP as parents oppose marriage

A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Singhrahi village here following their families' refusal to get them married, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Pintu (22) and Suman (18), residents of the same village under Sehramau police station area, were recovered near the gate of Kahelian railway station on Tuesday morning, the police said.

In the preliminary investigations police were told by the villagers that upset over Pintu's family members' efforts to fix his marriage elsewhere, the couple had disappeared from their houses on Monday night.

This morning their bodies were found near the railway track, the Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding that it appears that both had jumped before the running train in the night leading to their death.

Both belonged to the same caste and wanted to get married but their families were opposed to their relationship, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and further investigations are on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)