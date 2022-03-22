Left Menu

Lovelorn couple commits suicide in UP as parents oppose marriage

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:13 IST
Lovelorn couple commits suicide in UP as parents oppose marriage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Singhrahi village here following their families' refusal to get them married, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Pintu (22) and Suman (18), residents of the same village under Sehramau police station area, were recovered near the gate of Kahelian railway station on Tuesday morning, the police said.

In the preliminary investigations police were told by the villagers that upset over Pintu's family members' efforts to fix his marriage elsewhere, the couple had disappeared from their houses on Monday night.

This morning their bodies were found near the railway track, the Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding that it appears that both had jumped before the running train in the night leading to their death.

Both belonged to the same caste and wanted to get married but their families were opposed to their relationship, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and further investigations are on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022