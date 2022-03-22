Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Azamgarh parliamentary constituency

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party SP has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.PTI KR NAB SRY

Updated: 22-03-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:19 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

