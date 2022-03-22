Russian attempt to capture Kyiv is 'suicide' - Ukrainian presidential adviser
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
One of Russia's main priorities is to take control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv but trying to do so is "suicide", Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Tuesday.
He also said active hostilities between Ukraine and Russia could end within 2-3 weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
