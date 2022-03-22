Kejriwal unveils free preparatory school with hostels for Armed Forces in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city will build a free preparatory school to train boys and girls for Armed Forces on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan area. The Chief Minister tweeted that the "Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School" will also have hostel facilities.

"We are building a 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the Armed Forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls," Kejriwal said. The Delhi Chief Minister further said that any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th.

"Both classes will have 100 seats each. The classes will start this year and we have received 18,000 applications so far," Kejriwal said. Notably, Bhagat Singh's death anniversary is on Wednesday for which the AAP government in Punjab has declared a public holiday. (ANI)