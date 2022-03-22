Left Menu

Delhi airport to get 2 rainwater storage tanks of total 9 million litre capacity

The Delhi international airport is establishing two rainwater storage tanks of a total nine million litre capacity, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday.The two reservoirs one near Terminal 1 and the other near Terminal 2 of Delhi airport will become operational in the coming monsoon.

The Delhi international airport is establishing two rainwater storage tanks of a total nine million litre capacity, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday.

''The two reservoirs – one near Terminal 1 and the other near Terminal 2 of Delhi airport – will become operational in the coming monsoon. These would help the airport store about nine million litres of rainwater,'' the Delhi International Airport Limited's statement said.

Once commissioned, the stored rainwater would be able to supplement the demand of water and will help in water sustenance at the airport, it noted.

Over the years, DIAL has installed more than 350 rainwater-harvesting structures and is currently adding additional 300 such structures at the Delhi airport, it mentioned. The aforementioned two huge underground reservoirs for rainwater harvesting will be another step towards the Delhi airport becoming a ''water-positive'' airport, it noted.

