But the defence ministry said Russia for now controls the land corridor from Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014, and is blocking Ukraine's access to the Sea of Azov.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:03 IST
UK: Russian forces 'largely stalled in place'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's defence ministry says Russian forces have not managed to take over the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol despite weeks of bombardment and days of street fighting.

In an update posted on social media, UK officials say that "despite heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy" the city.

It says Russian forces have made "limited progress" elsewhere in Ukraine in the last day, and remain "largely stalled in place".

The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were still defending Mariupol and destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex. But the defence ministry said Russia for now controls the land corridor from Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014, and is blocking Ukraine's access to the Sea of Azov.

-------- Paris: France's foreign ministry has announced that the country sent 55 metric tons (60 tons) of humanitarian aid to Ukraine via Poland, including computers, medical equipment, baby formula and generators.

The 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) in emergency aid was sent on an A330 cargo plane from Paris to Warsaw, the Polish capital, France said in a statement late Monday. It said that "in liaison with the Polish authorities, the material will be handed over to the Ukrainian authorities without delay".

The medical equipment - which weighs some 10 metric tons (11 tons) - is said to include 10 oxygen generators designated for intensive care units in addition to 9 metric tons (10 tons) of medicines.

The aid includes 31 generators, six of which are high-capacity generators "aimed at strengthening the electrical safety of Ukrainian health facilities".

Eight metric tons (9 tons) of computer and internet access material - such as smartphones, computers, routers and 60 km (37 miles) of optical fibre - was also included in the package.

