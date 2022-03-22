Left Menu

Punjab Assembly passes vote-on-account of Rs 37,120 cr

22-03-2022
Punjab Assembly passes vote-on-account of Rs 37,120 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a vote-on-account of more than Rs 37,120 crore to meet the state government's expenditure for the first three months (April to June) of the financial year 2022-23.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the Punjab Appropriation (Vote-On-Account) Bill, 2022 on the concluding day of the assembly session here. The House then passed it.

Cheema also presented supplementary demands for grants of expenditure of the state government for the financial year 2021-22.

