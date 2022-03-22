Punjab Assembly passes vote-on-account of Rs 37,120 cr

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a vote-on-account of more than Rs 37,120 crore to meet the state government's expenditure for the first three months (April to June) of the financial year 2022-23.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the Punjab Appropriation (Vote-On-Account) Bill, 2022 on the concluding day of the assembly session here. The House then passed it.

Cheema also presented supplementary demands for grants of expenditure of the state government for the financial year 2021-22.

