Rs 80 crore allocated to Sri Lankan Tamils living in India in 2021-22: Govt

The Centre has allocated Rs 80 crore in 2021-22 as relief assistance to the Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps in India and an amount of over Rs 78 crore has already been released, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said the relief includes cash assistance, subsidised rice, free clothes, utensils, cremation grants and infrastructure facilities at the camps.

''Under the scheme, Rs 80 crore has been allotted for 2021-22. So far, Rs 74.82 crore has been released to Tamil Nadu government,'' the minister said.

