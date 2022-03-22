Left Menu

Cop injured as terrorists open fire on security forces in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:30 IST
Cop injured as terrorists open fire on security forces in Srinagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A constable sustained bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire on security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

The injured policeman was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital here, they said.

''Around 2.25 pm, terrorists fired on Constable Imran at Balochipora in the Soura area of Srinagar during CASO,'' a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, and the search is going on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022