Cop injured as terrorists open fire on security forces in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:30 IST
A constable sustained bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire on security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.
The injured policeman was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital here, they said.
''Around 2.25 pm, terrorists fired on Constable Imran at Balochipora in the Soura area of Srinagar during CASO,'' a police official said.
The area has been cordoned off, and the search is going on, the official said.
