Significant number of terrorists present in launch pads in Pak, PoK: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:31 IST
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
A significant number of terrorists remain present in various launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai, however, said there is a decrease in the number of infiltration from across the border -- 34 in 2021 as compared to 51 in 2020, 138 in 2019 and 143 in 2018.

Pakistan and India have been observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for over a year now.

When asked about whether Pakistan has built infrastructure along the LoC and whether terrorists have tried to infiltrate from the launch pads from across the border, the union minister of state for home said ''information sought to be a sensitive operational matter concerning national security and cannot be divulged in the interest of national security.'' Rai, however, said the central government regularly reviews the security situation along the LoC and takes precautionary measures for thwarting any move by threat elements, including terrorists.

