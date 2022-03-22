Russia, North Korea discuss developing relations
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The contact took place as Russia faces increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn sweeping international sanctions.
North Korea last month blamed the Ukraine crisis on the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the United States and the West.
