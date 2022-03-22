Left Menu

Rs 4,000 crore given as hardship allowance to security agencies: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:00 IST
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs has spent nearly Rs 4,000 crore on payment of risk and hardship allowance given to the central security organisations like the CRPF and the BSF, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The risk and hardship allowance is given to all central government officials working in difficult or operational areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeastern region.

''Out of the total budget of all Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles under the 'salary' head amounting to Rs 68,623.73 crore for 2021-22, an expenditure of Rs 3,944 crore has been incurred on payment of risk and hardship allowance (up to February 2022), which is 5.74 per cent of the budget under the 'salary' head," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said replying to a written question.

The minister also said that out of the total budget of Rs 3,158.06 crore allocated for 2022-23 under capital head for the border guarding forces like the BSF, the ITBP and the SSB, a provision of Rs 405.06 crore has been kept under the head 'motor vehicles' for transport facility which is 12.83 per cent of the total allocation.

