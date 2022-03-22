'We are on the brink of survival,' Ukrainian president tells Italian parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Italian parliament on Tuesday that his country was on the brink of surviving its war with Russian forces that he warned wanted to break through to the rest of Europe.
"For Russian troops, Ukraine is the gates of Europe, where they want to break in, but barbarism must not be allowed to pass," he said.
