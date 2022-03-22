Italy's Draghi denounces Russian "arrogance", wants Ukraine in EU
Ukraine has offered "heroic" resistance to the Russian invasion, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, adding that Italy would support Kyiv's bid to join the European Union.
"The arrogance of the Russian government has collided with the dignity of the Ukrainian people, who have managed to curb Moscow's expansionist aims and impose a huge cost on the invading army," Draghi told parliament after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Italy's lawmakers.
