Halted due to COVID, Sundaram Finance relaunches open air mikeless concert

The mikeless concert aimed at providing opportunities for children below the age of 15 years, organised by city headquartered non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance would be conducted after a gap of two years, the company said on Tuesday.

The monthly concert, organised on the first Sunday of every month at the Nageswara Rao Park in the city, was held for 14 years till March 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic struck and halted the event.

The concert series, in which 1,400 children have performed, has been included in the Limca Book of Records for the longest running open air mikeless conferences.

The monthly kutcheri (concert) in the park would be re-launched on April 3 with a one-hour flute performance between 7 am and 8 am.

''The Sunday Kutcheri in the park has served as a launch platform for budding young artistes for 14 years and has now become an integral part of Chennai's cultural fabric,'' Sundaram Finance, Managing Director, Rajiv Lochan said.

''...we are excited to re-launch the open air mikeless kutcheri at the Nageswara Rao Park and look forward to providing opportunities every month to children to showcase their musical talent in front of an informal audience at the park,'' he added.

