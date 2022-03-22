Left Menu

MP: Jhabua declared 'water scarce' district; restrictions on tube-wells, irrigation set in place

The tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Gujarat, has been declared as water scarce, leading to a ban on digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission, an official said on Tuesday.In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Jhabua as water scarce under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, an official said.Public drinking water sources cannot be used for irrigation or industrial purposes without prior permission of the district administration.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:28 IST
MP: Jhabua declared 'water scarce' district; restrictions on tube-wells, irrigation set in place
  • Country:
  • India

The tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Gujarat, has been declared as 'water scarce', leading to a ban on digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission, an official said on Tuesday.

In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Jhabua as water scarce under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, an official said.

''Public drinking water sources cannot be used for irrigation or industrial purposes without prior permission of the district administration. Digging tube-wells will not be allowed without prior permission. However, tube-wells of farmers will be free from these restrictions,'' the official said quoting the order.

Violators could be fined Rs 2,000 or may face a jail sentence of two years, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022