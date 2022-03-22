MP: Jhabua declared 'water scarce' district; restrictions on tube-wells, irrigation set in place
The tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Gujarat, has been declared as water scarce, leading to a ban on digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission, an official said on Tuesday.In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Jhabua as water scarce under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, an official said.Public drinking water sources cannot be used for irrigation or industrial purposes without prior permission of the district administration.
- Country:
- India
The tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Gujarat, has been declared as 'water scarce', leading to a ban on digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission, an official said on Tuesday.
In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Jhabua as water scarce under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, an official said.
''Public drinking water sources cannot be used for irrigation or industrial purposes without prior permission of the district administration. Digging tube-wells will not be allowed without prior permission. However, tube-wells of farmers will be free from these restrictions,'' the official said quoting the order.
Violators could be fined Rs 2,000 or may face a jail sentence of two years, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam
- Gujarat
- Jhabua
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker to present Parliamentary Outstanding Awards in Madhya Pradesh
LS Speaker to give away best parliamentary awards in Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly
'The Kashmir Files' declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh logs 29 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 420
Madhya Pradesh sees 12 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 239