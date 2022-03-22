Ten Ukrainian hospitals destroyed since start of war, minister says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:37 IST
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Tuesday that 10 hospitals had been completely destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and others could not be restocked with medicines and supplies because of fighting nearby.
Speaking on national television, he said COVID-19 testing was being carried out only in areas where there was no fighting, and this was complicating efforts to track the disease. Reuters could not independently verify his comments.
