EU may discuss new joint debt option in a few weeks -Gentiloni

"Proposals of this kind were tabled in recent weeks by some European leaders," Gentiloni said in a seminar organised by Oxford University. "I think the real discussion will take place in a few weeks from now when we will have a clearer view of the economic impact of this crisis.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:45 IST
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikimedia
The European Union will discuss in a few weeks whether it needs to jointly borrow more money in response to the challenges created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday. "Proposals of this kind were tabled in recent weeks by some European leaders," Gentiloni said in a seminar organized by Oxford University. "But I think the real decision on this kind of measures will probably not take place at this moment."

"Will the concern about increasing differences among the Member States, especially in the euro area, bring again a decision on a common tool? It is too soon to be safe," Gentiloni said. "I think the real discussion will take place in a few weeks from now when we will have a clearer view of the economic impact of this crisis. But I think that we can't put this off the table," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

