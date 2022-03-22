Netherlands freezes $430 million in Russian assets
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands has frozen 392 million euros ($431.24 million) in Russian assets and transactions as of March 21, the Dutch Finance ministry said on Tuesday in a letter to parliament.
($1 = 0.9090 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Russian
Advertisement