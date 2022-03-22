Left Menu

MP: FIR against 4 persons for selling plots against norms

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:51 IST
Police have registered an FIR against four persons who were in the business of selling plots for allegedly violating town planning norms here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

These four persons and as many others have also been prohibited from selling any plots further, he said.

Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Tuesday ordered registration of an FIR against four persons who had collectively sold 110 plots in alleged violation of the norms, sub-divisional magistrate P K Sengupta told PTI.

The accused - Nancy Swamy, Sundar Lal Patel, Rajendra Prasad Patel and Hilal Ahmed Ansari - did not have any license or permission from the town and country planning department to sell the plots, he said.

These accused and four others - Zia Ul Haq, Hyder Ali, Mohammad Akbar and Suraj Prasad - were also prohibited by the district administration from selling plots in individual capacity, he said.

