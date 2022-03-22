Left Menu

Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:05 IST
Mumbai-Goa highway stretch in Raigad of poor quality, says expert
  • Country:
  • India

An expert appointed by the court of the civil judge in Alibag in Raigad has said workmanship on the stretch of the Mumbai-Goa national highway passing through the district was ''poor''.

PN Padalikar, who was appointed in 2020 due to a case filed by advocate Ajay Upadhye in 2016, had inspected the 148-kilometre stretch from Palaspe to Poladpur on February 1 and 2 this year.

Upadhye said he filed the case as the national highway was being redeveloped since the last 10 years amid long delays.

As per the report, a certified copy of which is available with PTI, the stretch has major potholes, the level is undulating, speed-breakers cause excessive jerks, and the workmanship is poor.

The case will heard further in April, Upadhye said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022