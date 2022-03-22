Left Menu

Strict action will be taken against culprits in Rampurhat incident: Minister

Making a statement in the House about the incident, Chatterjee said the government will also provide relief and rehabilitation to those affected.The sub divisional police officer SDPO and in-charge of Rampurhat police station have been removed from active policing duty, and the deputy magistrate and superintendent of police have already reached the spot, Chatterjee said. The eight people died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses caught fire, a top police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:07 IST
The West Bengal government is committed to taking stringent action against culprits involved in the Rampurhat incident in Birbhum district in which eight people were charred to death, a senior minister informed the state Assembly on Tuesday. It seems there is a larger conspiracy to malign the image of the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Pointing out that the state government has set up a special investigation team headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh, the minister said Urban Development and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Making a statement in the House about the incident, Chatterjee said the government will also provide relief and rehabilitation to those affected.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and in-charge of Rampurhat police station have been removed from active policing duty, and the deputy magistrate and superintendent of police have already reached the spot, Chatterjee said. The government is making also making efforts to restore normalcy in the area, he said. The eight people died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses caught fire, a top police officer said. The incident took place within hours of the murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader on Monday.

