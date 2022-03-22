Left Menu

Rape accused shot at after attempt to escape from Assam Police custody

The injured person was admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, he said.The man had allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl on March 10 and her five-year-old sister on March 18, the officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:09 IST
Rape accused shot at after attempt to escape from Assam Police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old man, who was accused of raping two minor sisters, was shot at by police when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a senior officer claimed on Tuesday.

The person was absconding and apprehended on Monday, he said.

The accused attempted to flee the custody when he was being brought to Kheroni Police station, the officer claimed, adding that the policemen opened fire aiming at his leg. The injured person was admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The man had allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl on March 10 and her five-year-old sister on March 18, the officer said. The mother of the two girls with support of local people had filed a complaint at the Kheroni Police Station.

A case has been registered against the accused, the officer said. Altogether, 35 people have been killed and at least 90 injured in police action, while they were allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking personnel, since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022