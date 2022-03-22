Norway's King Harald tests positive for COVID-19, palace says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:10 IST
Norway's King Harald has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 85-year-old monarch has light symptoms, the palace said.
