Lawyers get Cal HC nod to file petition seeking CBI probe into death of 8

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pro-BJP lawyers will file a petition before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday seeking a judicial enquiry and a CBI probe into the death of eight people near Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Advocate Tarun Jyoti Tiwari on Tuesday said that he and nine others, who belong to the BJP Lawyers' Cell, mentioned the incident before the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj and sought leave to file the petition.

He said that the bench granted them permission and they will move the case on Wednesday.

Eight people were charred to death after their houses were set on fire in a village near Rampurhat town in the early hours of Tuesday, Tiwari alleged. The incident took place after the alleged murder of a local Trinamool Congress panchayat leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

