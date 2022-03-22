U'khand High Court seeks state govt's reply on Chinese nationals wanting to return to their homeland

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government on a petition filed by four Chinese nationals, seeking the court's permission to return to their homeland.

Arrested by the Mumbai police on charges of smuggling gold in 2018, they were subsequently granted bail by the Bombay High Court on the condition that they would report to a local police station on a weekly basis.

After hearing their petition on Monday, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari asked the state government to clarify the situation by March 29, when the matter will be heard again.

The four Chinese nationals who have moved the court are Wang Guwang, Shu Zhen, Nihepang and Liaojinkang.

