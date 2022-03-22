Left Menu

Police constable killed in gunfight with terrorists in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A constable was killed in a brief shoot-out between police and terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

The terrorists fired on Constable Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara at Balochipora in the Soura area during a cordon-and-search operation around 2.30 pm, they said.

Hussain sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, and the search is going on, the official said.

''In a brief #shootout at #Soura area of #Srinagar City, SgCT Amir Hussain Lone R/O Kupwara got injured & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, a police official had said that a constable named Imran was fired upon by terrorists during the search operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

