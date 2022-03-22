Egypt lowers real GDP growth target for next financial year to 5.5% - statement
Egypt has lowered its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for its upcoming financial year which begins in July to 5.5%, the cabinet said on Tuesday citing the planning minister.
Egypt lowered its target citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy, the statement added.
