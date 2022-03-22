Left Menu

Egypt lowers real GDP growth target for next financial year to 5.5% - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:25 IST
  • Egypt

Egypt has lowered its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for its upcoming financial year which begins in July to 5.5%, the cabinet said on Tuesday citing the planning minister.

Egypt lowered its target citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy, the statement added.

