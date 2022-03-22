Egypt, UAE, Israel discuss energy market stability at Egypt summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the stability of energy markets and food security on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.

The three leaders held a meeting in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, the presidency added in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is considered the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates.

