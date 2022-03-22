Left Menu

Britain optimistic deal with U.S. on steel tariffs can be reached soon - PM's spokesman

Britain optimistic deal with U.S. on steel tariffs can be reached soon - PM's spokesman
Britain is optimistic that a deal with the United States over steel and aluminium tariffs can be reached soon, and the trade minister will give an update after talks on Tuesday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We are working at pace to agree a solution to resolve the Section 232 tariffs. The International Trade Secretary has a meeting with US Commerce Secretary later today where this issue will be discussed and we are optimistic that the solution could be reached soon," the spokesman told reporters.

