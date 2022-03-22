Left Menu

Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region has started sowing campaign - governor

Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region has started sowing crops, Governor Vitaliy Koval said on Tuesday, describing the region as being to the rear of the war with Russia as it had not seen active fighting.

Speaking on national television, Koval did not provide any specific sowing or harvest forecasts.

