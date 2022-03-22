DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 22 ** ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Islamabad to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting and also holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts there (to March. 23) ** SOFIA - Polish President Andrzej Duda meets with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev duing a working visit to Bulgaria. The two will make short statements after their meeting. - 0930 GMT

** CHISINAU - The World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, visits Moldova - 1015 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath discuss "the global economic outlook, how the war in Ukraine is fueling inflation, and the world's post-pandemic recovery," during online forum. - 1500 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European commissioners Maros Sefcovic (Brexit and foresight) and Ylva Johansson (home affairs) and U.S. assistant secretary assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Karen Donfried address Politico-hosted forum, - 1900 GMT ** NEW DELHI - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to start his India visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (To Mar. 23) MANAMA/ RAMALLAH/ JERUSALEM - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an Official Visit to Bahrain, the Palestinian Territories and Israel. (To Mar. 23) GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (To April 1). NAYPYIDAW - Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister and special ASEAN envoy scheduled to visit Myanmar (final day)

ANKARA - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Turkey and meet with President Tayyip Erdogan. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a speech via videolink to the University of Oxford. "Turning point: The implications of Putin's war for Europe's economic and political choices"

ROME - Lebanese President Aoun meets Italian President Mattarella - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks at symposium on the European framework to unlock the demand-side flexibility potential to achieve system efficiency. - 1500 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola give joint statements - 1600 GMT ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Italian parliament via a video link – 1000 GMT AMMAN - Jordan holds municipal elections. KINGSTON - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Jamaica (to March 24) GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 ** BRUSSELS - The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to engage with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders to build on our coordinated response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. (To Mar. 25) ** DOHA – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will pay an official visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (To Mar. 24)

** LONDON - Energy and climate ministers from IEA Member, Association and Accession countries, and other key partners meet for a two-day meeting chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on energy security and climate change (to March. 24). ** BRUSSELS - Statements to the media by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on eve of NATO and EU summits on the Ukraine crisis. - 1930 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel address the EU parliament on the eve of a summit of EU leaders on Ukraine. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference on the eve of a summit attended by U.S. President Joe Biden at which alliance leaders will discuss Ukraine. DUBLIN - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 25) GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 ** BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai, along with U.S. ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein address American Chamber of Commerce conference in Brussels - 1200 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Home Affairs ylva Johansson gives a keynote address in a European Parliament debate on ‘War in Ukraine and its economic and social impact'. BRUSSELS - US President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium to attend an extraordinary NATO summit along with participating in a European Council Summit. BRUSSELS - NATO leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NASSAU - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit The Bahamas (to March 26) BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on the future of Thailand and digital assets at a seminar – 0130 GMT GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 25 ** KATHMANDU - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive on a three-day official trip at the invitation of Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadke. (To Mar. 27) WARSAW - US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. BRUSSELS - Euro Summit PARIS - Finland Finance Minister Annika Saarikko will represent Finland at the informal meeting of finance ministers (Ecofin) in Paris. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 26 ** WARSAW - US President Joe Biden will meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Saturday following summits with the EU, NATO, and the G-7 on Thursday. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 28 BRUSSELS - Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 29 GENEVA, Switzerland - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds regular debate on the situation in Ukraine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 31 BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on property market outlook – 0600 GMT VIENNA - 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 2 NEW DELHI - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed delight over his first scheduled official visit to India. VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , APRIL 3 ** NEW DELHI - At the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, will pay a visit to India. (To April 5) BUDAPEST, Hungary – Referendum Election. COSTA RICA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on G20, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 7 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani is scheduled to present the government's spending plan for the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal year to parliament - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 PARIS, France - Presidential election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on artificial intelligence at a Politico event - 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 24 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenian National Assembly election. PARIS, France - Presidential election (Second round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (to Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 11th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 11th year since al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 8 GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 9 MANILA, Philippines - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 TURIN, Italy, - 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 14). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 12 GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. WEISSENHAUS, Germany - EU Foreign Minister meeting in Weissenhaus,Schleswig-Holstein (To May 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 10th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 BONN, Germany - Germany hosts the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 7 (G7) (to May 20) GLOBAL - International Museum Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 21

** THAILAND – APEC holds Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting. (To May 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 23 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 24 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 29 BOGOTA, Colombia - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)