Left Menu

257 police stations in India don't have a vehicle, 638 don't have a phone, govt tells Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:09 IST
257 police stations in India don't have a vehicle, 638 don't have a phone, govt tells Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 257 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle and 638 police stations do not have a telephone connection, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government supplements the efforts of state governments towards equipping and modernising their police forces, by providing financial assistance under the scheme of Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police (ASMP).

''As on January 1, 2020, the number of police stations in the country not having a vehicle is 257, the number of police stations not having a telephone is 638 and the number of police stations not having a wireless set or mobile is 143,'' he said in written response to a question.

Rai said the financial assistance is provided for the acquisition of various police-related items, including communication equipment, as per the requirements and strategic priorities of the state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022