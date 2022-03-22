Left Menu

Man gets 10 year jail term for raping minor girl in Assam

The person had lured the girl, belonging to the same village in Nagaon district, to his house and repeatedly raped her in 2018.After the girl fell ill, she told her mother about the incident following which her family members lodged a police complaint.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:10 IST
Man gets 10 year jail term for raping minor girl in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A person accused of raping a six-year old minor girl was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a special judge of the Nagaon district court on Tuesday. The judge, Ipsita Barthakur, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him and ordered increase of the prison sentence by another three months if the convict failed to pay the fine on time. The person had lured the girl, belonging to the same village in Nagaon district, to his house and repeatedly raped her in 2018.

After the girl fell ill, she told her mother about the incident following which her family members lodged a police complaint. The accused was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022