Man robbed at gun-point in Gurugram

A man was allegedly beaten up and his car, mobile phone and Rs 10,000 cash were snatched at gun-point near Jamal village here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Yashpal of Jodi Kalan village, was returning home from Bilaspur in his white Baleno on Tuesday when he stopped briefly near Jamalpur village and stepped out the vehicle, they said.

As he was about to return to the vehicle, two miscreants on a motorcycle knocked him down and kicked him repeatedly, the police said, quoting from the complaint.

They snatched his car keys at gun-point and drove away, the police officials said, adding that the victim's mobile phone, Rs 10,000 cash and some documents were in the vehicle.

An FIR was registered under sections 379B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station, they said.

''We have registered the case and are seeking CCTV footage from the area. The accused will be arrested soon,'' ASI Gajender, the investigating officer, said.

