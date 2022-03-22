Left Menu

Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region has started spring sowing

Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region has started sowing spring crops, and aims to sow 420,000 hectares and support regions whose harvests may be more heavily disrupted by the war with Russia, Governor Vitaliy Koval said on Tuesday. Rivne, which lies on Ukraine's northern border with Belarus, has started sowing spring wheat, oats and sugar beets and plans to plant large areas with spring cereals, sunflower and soybeans, Koval said in an online statement.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:23 IST
Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region has started sowing spring crops, and aims to sow 420,000 hectares and support regions whose harvests may be more heavily disrupted by the war with Russia, Governor Vitaliy Koval said on Tuesday.

Rivne, which lies on Ukraine's northern border with Belarus, has started sowing spring wheat, oats and sugar beets and plans to plant large areas with spring cereals, sunflower and soybeans, Koval said in an online statement. "Today Rivne is a region in the rear (of the war) on which regions suffering from the actions of the occupiers are counting. It is important we secure the future harvest," Koval said.

He said 66% of fields with winter crops had been fertilised.

