Russia's Supreme Court rejects appeal to suspend shutdown of rights group Memorial - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:34 IST
Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal to halt the closure of human rights group Memorial, the TASS news agency reported.

Memorial Human Rights Centre and its sister organisation - Russia's oldest human rights group - were both ordered to shut down in December in a move decried in the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

