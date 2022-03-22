Left Menu

4th edition of India Boat and Marine Show from March 25 in Kochi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:38 IST
4th edition of India Boat and Marine Show from March 25 in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth edition of India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) will be held as a physical expo at Bolgatty Palace here from March 25 to 27.

The event, which has emerged as the country's premier boat and marine industry-related expo, will include a full range of stakeholders from the recreational and leisure boating market, Cruz Expos, the organisers of the event said.

Nearly 45 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo, including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, other supply and service providers, the organisers said in a release on Tuesday.

The expo will be formally inaugurated by Kerala Industries Minister R Rajeev and the keynote address will be delivered by Ravi, DIG, Indian Coast Guard, the release said.

Joseph Kuriakose, the Director of Cruz Expos, said Kochi has emerged as a maritime hub due to various factors including being an all-weather port and being located in the most strategic location along the east-west trade route.

''This year's expo will include a full range of stakeholders from the recreational and leisure boating market, including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, other supply and service providers. The event will not be just about boats and marine equipment, but will cover all water sports and activities,'' Kuriakose said.

On March 25, a Vendor Development Program (VDP) will be held from 2 pm to 5.30 pm, for the various PSUs including defence establishments, shipyards, ports and other agencies involved in these sectors from across the country.

On the second day, a technical session is being organised by DOSTAS (Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society) on the infrastructural and equipment requirements such as marine crafts, like pleasure crafts and small crafts, marinas, sea-planes and trained manpower which play an important role in addressing the tourism and water transportation sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022