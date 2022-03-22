Left Menu

Vaults unsealed at Lebanon's Fransabank after appeal accepted, Lebanese media

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Vaults at branches of Lebanon's Fransabank were unsealed after a court accepted an appeal against a judicial ruling that froze the bank's assets, Al Jadeed TV and LBC TV reported on Tuesday.

Last week's ruling obliged Fransabank to seal its vaults. The bank said on Thursday it could not be able to execute cash transactions as a result.

Reuters could not immediately reach Fransabank for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

